Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) went down by -4.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.78. The company's stock price has collected -4.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NCLH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NCLH is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is -$4.49 below the current price. NCLH currently public float of 273.99M and currently shorts hold a 18.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCLH was 26.60M shares.

NCLH’s Market Performance

NCLH stocks went down by -4.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.80% and a quarterly performance of 49.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.67% for NCLH stocks with a simple moving average of 53.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCLH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NCLH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCLH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $26 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NCLH reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for NCLH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to NCLH, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

NCLH Trading at 28.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +26.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCLH fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.87. In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. saw -56.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCLH starting from Del Rio Frank J, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $51.80 back on Feb 18. After this action, Del Rio Frank J now owns 388,094 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., valued at $207,200 using the latest closing price.

Del Rio Frank J, the Pres. & CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., sale 4,000 shares at $57.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 15, which means that Del Rio Frank J is holding 392,094 shares at $230,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.06 for the present operating margin

+33.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stands at +14.39. The total capital return value is set at 8.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.58. Equity return is now at value -65.30, with -18.50 for asset returns.

Based on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), the company’s capital structure generated 108.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.96. Total debt to assets is 42.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.