Is a Correction Looming Ahead for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -3.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.57. The company's stock price has collected -5.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.29, which is -$1.57 below the current price. UAL currently public float of 290.18M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 22.99M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went down by -5.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.78% and a quarterly performance of 26.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for United Airlines Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.84% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of 33.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $62 based on the research report published on December 11th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

UAL Trading at 18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.38. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw -46.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from HOOPER MICHELE J, who purchase 1,900 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Dec 08. After this action, HOOPER MICHELE J now owns 3,042 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $93,091 using the latest closing price.

Gebo Kate, the EVP HR and Labor Relations of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 5,870 shares at $45.46 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Gebo Kate is holding 8,602 shares at $266,865 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.47 for the present operating margin

+14.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +6.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.32. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 177.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.94. Total debt to assets is 36.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.