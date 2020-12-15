Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went down by -5.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s stock price has collected -14.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.71, which is $3.3 above the current price. INO currently public float of 166.04M and currently shorts hold a 33.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 16.16M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went down by -14.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.36% and a quarterly performance of -23.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 282.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.97% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to INO, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 28th of the current year.

INO Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO fell by -14.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 215.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Humeau Laurent, who sale 19,466 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Nov 10. After this action, Humeau Laurent now owns 24,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $189,794 using the latest closing price.

Humeau Laurent, the Chief Scientific Officer of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 19,467 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Humeau Laurent is holding 43,966 shares at $371,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2855.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2902.75. The total capital return value is set at -122.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.11. Equity return is now at value -103.00, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,896.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.66. Total debt to assets is 65.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,836.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.