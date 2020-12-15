Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Record Sports Betting Wagers Are Good News for DraftKings

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.05, which is $9.16 above the current price. DKNG currently public float of 328.13M and currently shorts hold a 6.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 27.85M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.62% and a quarterly performance of 4.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 401.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.08% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.46% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of 46.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $48 based on the research report published on December 07th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DKNG, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 20th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +203.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.28. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 372.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH, who sale 1,545,924 shares at the price of $50.83 back on Oct 09. After this action, MURRAY STEVEN JOSEPH now owns 5,205,324 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $78,579,317 using the latest closing price.

Meckenzie Shalom, the Director of DraftKings Inc., sale 6,949,088 shares at $50.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Meckenzie Shalom is holding 23,611,173 shares at $353,222,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -39.20 for asset returns.