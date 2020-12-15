Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Celsion Corporation (CLSN)?

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went up by 15.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Celsion Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLSN

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. CLSN currently public float of 36.94M and currently shorts hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 1.27M shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went up by 6.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.51% and a quarterly performance of -18.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.99% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.39% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of -44.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at 29.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.50%, as shares surge +41.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN rose by +19.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6076. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw -61.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSN starting from Martinez Alberto R Jr, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, Martinez Alberto R Jr now owns 45,000 shares of Celsion Corporation, valued at $4,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4113.09 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Celsion Corporation stands at -3370.31. The total capital return value is set at -73.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.48. Equity return is now at value -117.20, with -53.50 for asset returns.

Based on Celsion Corporation (CLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 77.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.77. Total debt to assets is 29.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.