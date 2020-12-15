ConocoPhillips (COP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that ConocoPhillips stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE :COP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for COP is at 1.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for ConocoPhillips declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.36, which is $4.2 above the current price. COP currently public float of 1.07B and currently shorts hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COP was 12.02M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

COP stocks went down by -1.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.43% and a quarterly performance of 25.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.27% for ConocoPhillips. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for COP stocks with a simple moving average of 12.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COP reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for COP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

COP Trading at 17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +19.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.55. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -34.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from Seaton David Thomas, who purchase 2,400 shares at the price of $41.03 back on May 13. After this action, Seaton David Thomas now owns 2,500 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $98,472 using the latest closing price.

DeSanctis Ellen, the Senior Vice President of ConocoPhillips, sale 41,882 shares at $58.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that DeSanctis Ellen is holding 22,578 shares at $2,452,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.70 for the present operating margin

+26.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +22.17. The total capital return value is set at 14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value -3.80, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 45.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.15. Total debt to assets is 22.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.