Can Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Remain Competitive?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Omnicom Group Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE :OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Omnicom Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.09, which is -$4.73 below the current price. OMC currently public float of 213.19M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMC was 2.49M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.07% and a quarterly performance of 18.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Omnicom Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.28% for OMC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $50 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2020.

OMC Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +8.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.03. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw -21.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from RICE LINDA JOHNSON, who sale 540 shares at the price of $77.99 back on Feb 21. After this action, RICE LINDA JOHNSON now owns 8,437 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $42,115 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.19 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +8.95. The total capital return value is set at 22.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.98. Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 239.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.58. Total debt to assets is 25.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.