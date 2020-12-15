Can Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Remain Competitive?

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) went down by -0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.05. The company’s stock price has collected -1.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Anaplan Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Anaplan Inc. (NYSE :PLAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Anaplan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.70, which is $5.52 above the current price. PLAN currently public float of 131.27M and currently shorts hold a 19.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAN was 2.00M shares.

PLAN’s Market Performance

PLAN stocks went down by -1.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.96% and a quarterly performance of 19.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Anaplan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.23% for PLAN stocks with a simple moving average of 41.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLAN stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PLAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLAN in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $75 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAN reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for PLAN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PLAN, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

PLAN Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAN fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.32. In addition, Anaplan Inc. saw 33.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAN starting from Dhingra Gagan, who sale 722 shares at the price of $67.17 back on Dec 11. After this action, Dhingra Gagan now owns 5,196 shares of Anaplan Inc., valued at $48,495 using the latest closing price.

MORTON DAVID H JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Anaplan Inc., sale 34,579 shares at $67.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that MORTON DAVID H JR is holding 66,401 shares at $2,322,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.28 for the present operating margin

+73.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anaplan Inc. stands at -42.88. The total capital return value is set at -44.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.60. Equity return is now at value -52.50, with -22.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anaplan Inc. (PLAN), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.