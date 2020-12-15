Buy or Sell XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) went up by 6.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.49. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards

Is It Worth Investing in XPeng Inc. (NYSE :XPEV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for XPeng Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $330.79, which is $5.0 above the current price. XPEV currently public float of 298.73M and currently shorts hold a 6.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XPEV was 26.69M shares.

XPEV’s Market Performance

XPEV stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.45% and a quarterly performance of 123.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.56% for XPeng Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.60% for XPEV stocks with a simple moving average of 57.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for XPEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on December 14th of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPEV reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for XPEV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to XPEV, setting the target price at $34.70 in the report published on November 04th of the current year.

XPEV Trading at 34.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.72%, as shares surge +12.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEV fell by -2.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.44. In addition, XPeng Inc. saw 122.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.94 for the present operating margin

-20.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPeng Inc. stands at -159.04. The total capital return value is set at -62.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.27.

Based on XPeng Inc. (XPEV), the company’s capital structure generated 91.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.80.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.