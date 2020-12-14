Why Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.41. The company’s stock price has collected -5.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Alaska Air Group Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE :ALK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.87, which is $2.12 above the current price. ALK currently public float of 123.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALK was 2.27M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

ALK stocks went down by -5.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 20.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.32% for Alaska Air Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.31% for ALK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on December 11th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ALK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 11th, 2020.

ALK Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -5.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.10. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, who sale 630 shares at the price of $54.05 back on Dec 04. After this action, BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL now owns 4,703 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $34,052 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT JESSIE J JR, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., purchase 855 shares at $47.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that KNIGHT JESSIE J JR is holding 2,221 shares at $40,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+22.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 16.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.40. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 22.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.