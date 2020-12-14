The Chart for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (PSTH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/16/20 that Why Investors Won’t Get to See Airbnb’s IPO Filing Until Next Week

Is It Worth Investing in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :PSTH) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of PSTH was 1.55M shares.

PSTH’s Market Performance

PSTH stocks went down by -1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.41% and a quarterly performance of 16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.53% for PSTH stocks with a simple moving average of 9.69% for the last 200 days.

PSTH Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTH fell by -1.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.92. In addition, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. saw 18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.