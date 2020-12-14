The Chart for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went up by 68.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.18. The company’s stock price has collected -11.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that AnPac Bio Makes Significant Progress in Detecting Pre-cancer Diseases and Recorded Over 20 Types of Pre-cancer Diseases

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. ANPC currently public float of 1.33M and currently shorts hold a 26.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 1.04M shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -11.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.21% and a quarterly performance of -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.55% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 60.23% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at 79.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +114.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC rose by +67.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -62.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-824.85 for the present operating margin

+44.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stands at -931.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.