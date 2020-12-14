Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.74. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Hanesbrands Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE :HBI) Right Now?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Hanesbrands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.21, which is $1.25 above the current price. HBI currently public float of 343.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBI was 5.48M shares.

HBI’s Market Performance

HBI stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.05% and a quarterly performance of -11.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Hanesbrands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.57% for HBI stocks with a simple moving average of 8.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $18 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HBI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

HBI Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.96. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -5.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Faircloth Michael E., who sale 2,324 shares at the price of $14.73 back on Nov 24. After this action, Faircloth Michael E. now owns 354,585 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $34,223 using the latest closing price.

NELSON RONALD L, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $12.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that NELSON RONALD L is holding 240,553 shares at $381,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.74 for the present operating margin

+39.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at +8.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.84. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 315.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.91. Total debt to assets is 52.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.