Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) went down by -0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.96. The company's stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTGX is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.67, which is $10.15 above the current price. PTGX currently public float of 20.91M and currently shorts hold a 12.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTGX was 364.73K shares.

PTGX’s Market Performance

PTGX stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.01% and a quarterly performance of -0.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 194.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.82% for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.52% for PTGX stocks with a simple moving average of 33.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PTGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $33 based on the research report published on September 18th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTGX reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for PTGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to PTGX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on May 18th of the current year.

PTGX Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTGX fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.48. In addition, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. saw 205.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTGX starting from KHOSLA CHAITAN PHD, who sale 2,499 shares at the price of $17.19 back on Aug 11. After this action, KHOSLA CHAITAN PHD now owns 0 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., valued at $42,952 using the latest closing price.

SELICK HAROLD E, the Director of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that SELICK HAROLD E is holding 15,310 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36026.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stands at -33414.29. The total capital return value is set at -79.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.13. Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), the company’s capital structure generated 21.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.54. Total debt to assets is 10.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 288.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.