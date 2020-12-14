Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) went down by -14.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.09. The company’s stock price has collected -15.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/11/20 that NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of 2,233,071 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder

Is It Worth Investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :NSSC) Right Now?

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSSC is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Napco Security Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.33, which is $3.84 above the current price. NSSC currently public float of 11.78M and currently shorts hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSSC was 69.09K shares.

NSSC’s Market Performance

NSSC stocks went down by -15.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.20% and a quarterly performance of 15.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Napco Security Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.92% for NSSC stocks with a simple moving average of 13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSSC stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for NSSC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NSSC in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $30 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2020.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSSC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for NSSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2019.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NSSC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

NSSC Trading at -3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSSC fell by -15.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.58. In addition, Napco Security Technologies Inc. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSSC starting from BUCHEL KEVIN S, who sale 9,994 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Jun 10. After this action, BUCHEL KEVIN S now owns 240,515 shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc., valued at $250,150 using the latest closing price.

CARRIERI MICHAEL, the Senior Vice President of Napco Security Technologies Inc., sale 4,556 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that CARRIERI MICHAEL is holding 5,834 shares at $113,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.50 for the present operating margin

+43.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Napco Security Technologies Inc. stands at +8.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.76. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.39. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.