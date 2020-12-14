Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Progyny Inc. (PGNY)?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) went up by 7.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Progyny Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Healthcare and Technology Leaders

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ :PGNY) Right Now?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2003.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Progyny Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00, which is -$1.06 below the current price. PGNY currently public float of 54.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGNY was 763.76K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

PGNY stocks went up by 6.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.66% and a quarterly performance of 43.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.45% for Progyny Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.25% for PGNY stocks with a simple moving average of 53.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $35 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to PGNY, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at 33.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares surge +34.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.39. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 45.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, who sale 73,100 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Dec 10. After this action, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now owns 14,983,589 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $2,742,832 using the latest closing price.

Payson Norman, the Director of Progyny Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $37.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Payson Norman is holding 540,000 shares at $187,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.21 for the present operating margin

+19.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at -3.73. The total capital return value is set at 15.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.67. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.53 and the total asset turnover is 2.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.