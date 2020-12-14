Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Columbia Property Trust Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :CXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CXP is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Columbia Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.10, which is $1.16 above the current price. CXP currently public float of 113.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CXP was 958.93K shares.

CXP’s Market Performance

CXP stocks went down by -6.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.78% and a quarterly performance of 22.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.62% for Columbia Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for CXP stocks with a simple moving average of 10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CXP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CXP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CXP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

CXP Trading at 13.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXP fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Columbia Property Trust Inc. saw -33.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXP starting from Mills E Nelson, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Mills E Nelson now owns 482,264 shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc., valued at $50,040 using the latest closing price.

Mills E Nelson, the President & CEO of Columbia Property Trust Inc., purchase 21,056 shares at $9.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Mills E Nelson is holding 476,264 shares at $203,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.18 for the present operating margin

+30.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Columbia Property Trust Inc. stands at -11.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.81. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 34.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.