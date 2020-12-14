Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)?

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) went up by 13.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.81. The company’s stock price has collected 5.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/11/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Walt Disney, vTv Therapeutics, 22nd Century Group, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, or Ardelyx?

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ :ARDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ardelyx Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.60. ARDX currently public float of 89.35M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARDX was 488.73K shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.57% and a quarterly performance of 6.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Ardelyx Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.76% for ARDX stocks with a simple moving average of 7.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to ARDX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

ARDX Trading at 17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +17.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.03. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw -10.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from MOTT DAVID M, who purchase 170,000 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Dec 10. After this action, MOTT DAVID M now owns 417,284 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $1,000,841 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 6,087 shares at $6.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 13,913 shares at $37,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1728.14 for the present operating margin

+6.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -1797.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.17. Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 29.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.66. Total debt to assets is 21.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 55.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.34.