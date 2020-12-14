Is MDJM Ltd. (MDJH) a Keeper?

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) went up by 14.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.85. The company’s stock price has collected -1.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that MDJM LTD Signs Sales Agent Contract for a 333,000 ft2 Residential Project with Leading Real Estate Developer in Tianjin

Is It Worth Investing in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ :MDJH) Right Now?

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MDJM Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MDJH currently public float of 1.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDJH was 61.44K shares.

MDJH’s Market Performance

MDJH stocks went down by -1.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.35% and a quarterly performance of -0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for MDJM Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.49% for MDJH stocks with a simple moving average of 21.96% for the last 200 days.

MDJH Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%, as shares surge +20.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDJH fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, MDJM Ltd. saw 35.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MDJH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MDJM Ltd. stands at +7.98. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29.

Based on MDJM Ltd. (MDJH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.76. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.87.