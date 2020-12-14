Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) went down by -11.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.63. The company’s stock price has collected -20.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Secured Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE :RYAM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 3.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is -$0.64 below the current price. RYAM currently public float of 60.50M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RYAM was 689.03K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM stocks went down by -20.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.57% and a quarterly performance of 61.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 68.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.89% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.36% for RYAM stocks with a simple moving average of 117.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2020.

RYAM Trading at 33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.22%, as shares surge +54.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -20.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. saw 72.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAM starting from BOYNTON PAUL G, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Mar 11. After this action, BOYNTON PAUL G now owns 702,714 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., valued at $285,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.90 for the present operating margin

+2.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stands at -6.68. The total capital return value is set at -3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 161.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 44.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.