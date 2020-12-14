InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) Just Got Our Attention

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) went down by -0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock price has collected 11.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :IPV) Right Now?

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 317.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IPV currently public float of 24.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IPV was 811.11K shares.

IPV’s Market Performance

IPV stocks went up by 11.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.59% and a quarterly performance of 41.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.90% for IPV stocks with a simple moving average of 38.64% for the last 200 days.

IPV Trading at 32.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares surge +38.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPV rose by +11.76%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. saw 41.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IPV

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), the company’s capital structure generated 322.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.