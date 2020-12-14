Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Welbilt Inc. (WBT)

Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) went up by 2.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.40. The company’s stock price has collected 2.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/03/20 that Welbilt Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Welbilt Inc. (NYSE :WBT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBT is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Welbilt Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.61, which is -$2.53 below the current price. WBT currently public float of 140.83M and currently shorts hold a 4.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBT was 1.90M shares.

WBT’s Market Performance

WBT stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.56% and a quarterly performance of 61.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Welbilt Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.70% for WBT stocks with a simple moving average of 74.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WBT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2020.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

WBT Trading at 44.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +47.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBT rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.06. In addition, Welbilt Inc. saw -24.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBT starting from Caron Richard N., who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $6.64 back on Mar 12. After this action, Caron Richard N. now owns 59,256 shares of Welbilt Inc., valued at $39,810 using the latest closing price.

GUDENKAUF JENNIFER, the EVP & CHRO of Welbilt Inc., purchase 5,252 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that GUDENKAUF JENNIFER is holding 11,125 shares at $45,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.99 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Welbilt Inc. stands at +3.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.50. Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Welbilt Inc. (WBT), the company’s capital structure generated 570.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.09. Total debt to assets is 66.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 566.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.