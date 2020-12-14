Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s stock price has collected -3.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/10/20 that US Foods Introduces New COVID-19 Resources to Help Restaurant Operators Address Ongoing Winter Challenges

Is It Worth Investing in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE :USFD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USFD is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for US Foods Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.90, which is $2.64 above the current price. USFD currently public float of 207.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USFD was 2.72M shares.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD stocks went down by -3.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.69% and a quarterly performance of 37.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.96% for US Foods Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.47% for USFD stocks with a simple moving average of 47.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $45 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to USFD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

USFD Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +19.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw -20.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Kvasnicka Jay, who sale 35,087 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Dec 04. After this action, Kvasnicka Jay now owns 57,172 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $1,192,958 using the latest closing price.

Iacobucci Andrew E., the Chief Merchandising Officer of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 14,468 shares at $29.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Iacobucci Andrew E. is holding 147,365 shares at $432,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.90 for the present operating margin

+17.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +1.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.13. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 138.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.03. Total debt to assets is 45.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.79 and the total asset turnover is 2.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.