Here’s Our Rant About Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) went down by -11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.49. The company’s stock price has collected -14.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Ribbon SBCs Support New Branch Survivability Option for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

Is It Worth Investing in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :RBBN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RBBN is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ribbon Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is -$0.42 below the current price. RBBN currently public float of 116.65M and currently shorts hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RBBN was 488.53K shares.

RBBN’s Market Performance

RBBN stocks went down by -14.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.69% and a quarterly performance of 45.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Ribbon Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for RBBN stocks with a simple moving average of 52.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBBN reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for RBBN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2019.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to RBBN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

RBBN Trading at 24.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +35.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN fell by -14.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.33. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc. saw 99.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from Marmurek Eric S, who sale 8,304 shares at the price of $7.19 back on Dec 08. After this action, Marmurek Eric S now owns 33,534 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc., valued at $59,709 using the latest closing price.

LOPEZ MIGUEL A, the EVP and CFO of Ribbon Communications Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that LOPEZ MIGUEL A is holding 22,000 shares at $8,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.74 for the present operating margin

+54.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ribbon Communications Inc. stands at -23.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.99. Equity return is now at value -34.70, with -14.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.79. Total debt to assets is 12.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.