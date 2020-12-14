Here’s Our Rant About Masco Corporation (MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s stock price has collected 5.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/11/20 that Masco Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Masco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.75, which is $12.4 above the current price. MAS currently public float of 260.82M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 2.03M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went up by 5.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.55% and a quarterly performance of -8.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $71 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

MAS Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.99. In addition, Masco Corporation saw 13.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from McDowell Scott E., who sale 2,283 shares at the price of $54.18 back on Nov 11. After this action, McDowell Scott E. now owns 14,026 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $123,696 using the latest closing price.

McDowell Scott E., the VP, Masco Operating Sys. of Masco Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $54.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that McDowell Scott E. is holding 16,309 shares at $163,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.36 for the present operating margin

+35.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +9.47. The total capital return value is set at 36.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.