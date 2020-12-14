Here’s How Your Trade Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Aggressively Right Now

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) went down by -7.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/19/20 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE :YSG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Yatsen Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YSG currently public float of 62.67M and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YSG was 6.93M shares.

YSG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.59% for YSG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.59% for the last 200 days.

YSG Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.90% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YSG rose by +2.56%. In addition, Yatsen Holding Limited saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.74 for the present operating margin

+63.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatsen Holding Limited stands at +2.49. The total capital return value is set at 19.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.94.

Based on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.79.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.55 and the total asset turnover is 2.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.