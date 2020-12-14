BioNTech SE (BNTX) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) went down by -1.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $129.95. The company’s stock price has collected 6.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Vaccine Boosts Fed Confidence That Worst Outcomes Can Be Avoided

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ :BNTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BioNTech SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $84.85, which is -$15.79 below the current price. BNTX currently public float of 223.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTX was 3.61M shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stocks went up by 6.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.31% and a quarterly performance of 88.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 326.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for BioNTech SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.57% for BNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 86.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BNTX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

BNTX Trading at 30.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +25.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +262.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.43. In addition, BioNTech SE saw 275.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-169.03 for the present operating margin

+54.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at -164.89. The total capital return value is set at -40.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.18.

Based on BioNTech SE (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.07. Total debt to assets is 9.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 88.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.01.