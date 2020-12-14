Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVIR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is $17.23 above the current price. AVIR currently public float of 69.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVIR was 579.56K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.10% for AVIR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVIR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AVIR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVIR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 24th of the current year.

AVIR Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +1.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -55.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.00.