Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

By
Denise Gardner
-
0
36

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) went up by 5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.65. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AVIR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is $17.23 above the current price. AVIR currently public float of 69.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVIR was 579.56K shares.

AVIR’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.33% for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.10% for AVIR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVIR

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVIR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for AVIR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 24th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AVIR, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 24th of the current year.

AVIR Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVIR rose by +1.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.38. In addition, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVIR

The total capital return value is set at -55.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.47.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.00.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here