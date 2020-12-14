A Lesson to Learn: Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS)

Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE:EQS) went up by 46.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected 46.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE :EQS) Right Now?

EQS currently public float of 8.19M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQS was 35.36K shares.

EQS’s Market Performance

EQS stocks went up by 46.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.91% and a quarterly performance of 15.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Equus Total Return Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.61% for EQS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.97% for the last 200 days.

EQS Trading at 41.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares surge +46.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQS rose by +46.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1665. In addition, Equus Total Return Inc. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQS starting from Hardy John A., who purchase 3,228,024 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Jul 16. After this action, Hardy John A. now owns 3,728,024 shares of Equus Total Return Inc., valued at $3,776,788 using the latest closing price.

Tokarz Group Advisers LLC, the 10% Owner of Equus Total Return Inc., sale 3,228,024 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that Tokarz Group Advisers LLC is holding 0 shares at $3,776,788 based on the most recent closing price.