Why AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.86. The company’s stock price has collected 7.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Debt Tender Offers

Is It Worth Investing in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE :AER) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AER is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for AerCap Holdings N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.38, which is $4.89 above the current price. AER currently public float of 125.36M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AER was 2.19M shares.

AER’s Market Performance

AER stocks went up by 7.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.04% and a quarterly performance of 55.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.02% for AerCap Holdings N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.76% for AER stocks with a simple moving average of 44.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AER stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AER in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $47 based on the research report published on November 24th of the current year 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to AER, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

AER Trading at 34.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +24.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AER rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.69. In addition, AerCap Holdings N.V. saw -29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AER

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.