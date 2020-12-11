We Analyzed the Future Direction of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), Here is What We Found

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) went up by 6.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.45. The company’s stock price has collected 12.49% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE :STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STNG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Scorpio Tankers Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.31, which is $7.0 above the current price. STNG currently public float of 46.95M and currently shorts hold a 14.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STNG was 1.50M shares.

STNG’s Market Performance

STNG stocks went up by 12.49% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.75% and a quarterly performance of -3.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.17% for Scorpio Tankers Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.92% for STNG stocks with a simple moving average of -11.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2020.

DNB Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 09th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to STNG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

STNG Trading at 17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +16.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw -67.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

+27.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at -6.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.08. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 157.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.23. Total debt to assets is 60.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.