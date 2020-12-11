Vericel Corporation (VCEL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.82. The company’s stock price has collected 9.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that Vericel Reports Record Third Quarter Revenues and Net Income

Is It Worth Investing in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ :VCEL) Right Now?

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26920.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCEL is at 3.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Vericel Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is $2.33 above the current price. VCEL currently public float of 44.92M and currently shorts hold a 9.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCEL was 516.68K shares.

VCEL’s Market Performance

VCEL stocks went up by 9.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.85% and a quarterly performance of 56.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.76% for Vericel Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.11% for VCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 63.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCEL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VCEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCEL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCEL reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for VCEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2019.

VCEL Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.91%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCEL rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Vericel Corporation saw 54.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCEL starting from ZERBE ROBERT L MD, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $23.55 back on Nov 23. After this action, ZERBE ROBERT L MD now owns 31,795 shares of Vericel Corporation, valued at $412,125 using the latest closing price.

Halpin Michael, the Chief Operating Officer of Vericel Corporation, sale 14,751 shares at $15.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Halpin Michael is holding 1,622 shares at $221,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.55 for the present operating margin

+68.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vericel Corporation stands at -8.20. The total capital return value is set at -9.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.20. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vericel Corporation (VCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 25.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.05. Total debt to assets is 18.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.