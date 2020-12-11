QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) went up by 7.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.27. The company’s stock price has collected 10.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that QIAGEN Increases Outlook for 2020 and 2021

Is It Worth Investing in QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE :QGEN) Right Now?

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 64.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QGEN is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for QIAGEN N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.60, which is $3.53 above the current price. QGEN currently public float of 216.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QGEN was 860.30K shares.

QGEN’s Market Performance

QGEN stocks went up by 10.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.93% and a quarterly performance of 6.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.97% for QIAGEN N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.12% for QGEN stocks with a simple moving average of 15.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QGEN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QGEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QGEN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $59 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to QGEN, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

QGEN Trading at 6.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +13.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +10.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.99. In addition, QIAGEN N.V. saw 56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+63.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for QIAGEN N.V. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 33.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.