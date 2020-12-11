Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX:PLAG) went down by -8.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s stock price has collected -7.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (AMEX :PLAG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAG is at -0.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Planet Green Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00. PLAG currently public float of 5.91M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAG was 147.37K shares.

PLAG’s Market Performance

PLAG stocks went down by -7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.13% and a quarterly performance of 16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.03% for Planet Green Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.46% for PLAG stocks with a simple moving average of -20.79% for the last 200 days.

PLAG Trading at -1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.01%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAG fell by -7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0993. In addition, Planet Green Holdings Corp. saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAG starting from Zhou Bin, who purchase 650,000 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Aug 27. After this action, Zhou Bin now owns 1,622,000 shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp., valued at $1,690,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.07 for the present operating margin

+27.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Green Holdings Corp. stands at -141.90. The total capital return value is set at -5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.68. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -36.80 for asset returns.

Based on Planet Green Holdings Corp. (PLAG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.51. Total debt to assets is 2.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.