Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Marsh & McLennan Cos. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE :MMC) Right Now?

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMC is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $121.19, which is $4.44 above the current price. MMC currently public float of 506.64M and currently shorts hold a 0.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMC was 1.76M shares.

MMC’s Market Performance

MMC stocks went down by -1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.54% and a quarterly performance of -0.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.50% for MMC stocks with a simple moving average of 7.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on December 08th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $103, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to MMC, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

MMC Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.89. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw 3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from MCGIVNEY MARK C, who sale 32,439 shares at the price of $114.91 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGIVNEY MARK C now owns 33,678 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $3,727,501 using the latest closing price.

Yates Lloyd M, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 6,658 shares at $115.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Yates Lloyd M is holding 24,001 shares at $766,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.41. Equity return is now at value 25.50, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), the company’s capital structure generated 182.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.60. Total debt to assets is 45.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63.