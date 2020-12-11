Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) went up by 39.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 2.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that FAT Brands Agrees to Combine with Fog Cutter Capital Group

Is It Worth Investing in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :FAT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FAT Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is -$0.63 below the current price. FAT currently public float of 1.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FAT was 31.49K shares.

FAT’s Market Performance

FAT stocks went up by 2.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.44% and a quarterly performance of 37.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.14% for FAT Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.01% for FAT stocks with a simple moving average of 105.88% for the last 200 days.

FAT Trading at 51.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +61.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAT rose by +46.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.16. In addition, FAT Brands Inc. saw 35.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAT starting from WIEDERHORN ANDREW, who purchase 21,832 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Aug 11. After this action, WIEDERHORN ANDREW now owns 23,332 shares of FAT Brands Inc., valued at $70,000 using the latest closing price.

WIEDERHORN ANDREW, the Chief Executive Officer of FAT Brands Inc., purchase 500 shares at $3.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that WIEDERHORN ANDREW is holding 1,500 shares at $1,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FAT Brands Inc. stands at -4.52. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -768.40, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), the company’s capital structure generated 853.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.52. Total debt to assets is 55.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 393.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.