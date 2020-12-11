Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went up by 40.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.00. Barron’s reported on 12/09/20 that Tom Siebel Is Back: An Interview With the CEO and Founder of C3.ai

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of AI was 24.81M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.04% of gains for the given period.

