Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Is It Worth Investing in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE :KGC) Right Now?

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KGC is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.56. KGC currently public float of 1.25B and currently shorts hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KGC was 13.46M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

KGC stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.56% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Kinross Gold Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.06% for KGC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KGC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KGC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $11.25 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KGC reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KGC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

KGC Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -4.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Kinross Gold Corporation saw 54.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.11 for the present operating margin

+24.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corporation stands at +20.55. The total capital return value is set at 8.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.68. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 35.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.24. Total debt to assets is 20.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.