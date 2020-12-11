Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ZAGG Inc (ZAGG)?

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) went up by 4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.01. The company’s stock price has collected 2.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that ZAGG Inc to be Acquired by Buyer Group Led by Evercel, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ :ZAGG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZAGG is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ZAGG Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. ZAGG currently public float of 28.81M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZAGG was 670.03K shares.

ZAGG’s Market Performance

ZAGG stocks went up by 2.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.12% and a quarterly performance of 32.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for ZAGG Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.76% for ZAGG stocks with a simple moving average of 26.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZAGG

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZAGG reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for ZAGG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 07th, 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZAGG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

ZAGG Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZAGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZAGG rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.73. In addition, ZAGG Inc saw -50.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZAGG starting from TERINO EDWARD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Apr 17. After this action, TERINO EDWARD now owns 30,000 shares of ZAGG Inc, valued at $103,518 using the latest closing price.

Kearns James, the Chief Operating Officer of ZAGG Inc, purchase 10,040 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Kearns James is holding 36,230 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZAGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.33 for the present operating margin

+31.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZAGG Inc stands at +2.67. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.29. Equity return is now at value -34.90, with -13.20 for asset returns.

Based on ZAGG Inc (ZAGG), the company’s capital structure generated 62.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.49. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.