Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Luminar Technologies (LAZR)?

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) went down by -7.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s stock price has collected 48.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/06/20 that This 25-year-old is now a billionaire, after his self-driving car company Luminar went public

Is It Worth Investing in Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ :LAZR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Luminar Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.00. LAZR currently public float of 20.00M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAZR was 5.90M shares.

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR stocks went up by 48.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 235.33% and a quarterly performance of 171.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 238.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.84% for Luminar Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 86.08% for LAZR stocks with a simple moving average of 199.11% for the last 200 days.

LAZR Trading at 151.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.31%, as shares surge +235.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +199.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR rose by +48.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +222.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.56. In addition, Luminar Technologies saw 235.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.