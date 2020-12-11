Is Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) a Keeper?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.52. The company’s stock price has collected 16.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 12/02/20 that Sale of Cenovus’s Marten Hills oil assets to Headwater Exploration closes

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE :CVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 3.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.79. CVE currently public float of 1.02B and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVE was 7.77M shares.

CVE’s Market Performance

CVE stocks went up by 16.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.55% and a quarterly performance of 50.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Cenovus Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.92% for CVE stocks with a simple moving average of 49.29% for the last 200 days.

CVE Trading at 45.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +40.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE rose by +16.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -38.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.79 for the present operating margin

+10.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +10.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.19. Equity return is now at value -11.90, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 44.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.97. Total debt to assets is 23.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.