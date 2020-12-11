Is a Correction Looming Ahead for ING Groep N.V. (ING)

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.44. The company’s stock price has collected -2.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/06/20 that ING to appoint Ljiljana Čortan as chief risk officer

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE :ING) Right Now?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ING is at 1.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for ING Groep N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.30, which is $1.63 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ING was 4.47M shares.

ING’s Market Performance

ING stocks went down by -2.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.66% and a quarterly performance of 18.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.87% for ING Groep N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.59% for ING stocks with a simple moving average of 35.56% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 18.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.59. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw -18.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 414.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.56. Total debt to assets is 24.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.