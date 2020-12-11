Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.13. The company’s stock price has collected 4.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Datadog and Snyk Launch GitHub Integration to Help Customers Identify and Prioritize Code-level Security Fixes

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Datadog Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.87, which is -$0.66 below the current price. DDOG currently public float of 203.04M and currently shorts hold a 8.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.78M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went up by 4.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.64% and a quarterly performance of 26.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 185.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Datadog Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.51% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of 34.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $109 in the report published on November 11th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +16.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.45. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 168.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, , who sale 1,438 shares at the price of $98.24 back on Dec 08. After this action, ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, now owns 508,142 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $141,264 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Matthew, the Director of Datadog Inc., sale 1,438 shares at $98.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Jacobson Matthew is holding 508,142 shares at $141,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -0.90, with -0.50 for asset returns.