Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.43. The company's stock price has collected 0.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.87 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.10, which is -$1.07 below the current price. MS currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 12.92M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 0.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.59% and a quarterly performance of 27.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.42% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 36.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MS, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

MS Trading at 17.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.53. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 26.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from OLAYAN HUTHAM S, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $55.40 back on Nov 12. After this action, OLAYAN HUTHAM S now owns 28,129 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $1,385,000 using the latest closing price.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, the 10% Owner of Morgan Stanley, sale 1,020,122 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP is holding 0 shares at $986,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +14.28. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.52. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 336.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.12. Total debt to assets is 30.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 248.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.