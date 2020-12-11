Here’s Our Rant About CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went up by 12.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s stock price has collected 25.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that CNX Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $500 Million Senior Notes Offering

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE :CNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for CNX Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.90, which is $3.0 above the current price. CNX currently public float of 221.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNX was 4.73M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX stocks went up by 25.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.60% and a quarterly performance of 5.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for CNX Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.11% for CNX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $12 based on the research report published on October 30th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

CapitalOne gave a rating of “Overweight” to CNX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

CNX Trading at 13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +113.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.62. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw 25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from Rush Donald W., who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $8.99 back on Dec 03. After this action, Rush Donald W. now owns 263,608 shares of CNX Resources Corporation, valued at $49,452 using the latest closing price.

Shepard Alan K, the Vice President and CAO of CNX Resources Corporation, purchase 2,650 shares at $9.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shepard Alan K is holding 10,463 shares at $25,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+31.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.17. Equity return is now at value -23.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.42. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.