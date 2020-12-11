Digital Media Solutions Inc. (DMS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DMS) went up by 35.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.85. The company’s stock price has collected 34.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/26/20 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc. (NYSE :DMS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Digital Media Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. DMS currently public float of 3.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMS was 70.62K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS stocks went up by 34.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.13% and a quarterly performance of 5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.14% for Digital Media Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.07% for DMS stocks with a simple moving average of 9.32% for the last 200 days.

DMS Trading at 34.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.69%, as shares surge +26.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +34.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.37. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc. saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMS starting from Borghese Fernando, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Nov 30. After this action, Borghese Fernando now owns 111,005 shares of Digital Media Solutions Inc., valued at $3,475 using the latest closing price.

Borghese Fernando, the Chief Operating Officer of Digital Media Solutions Inc., purchase 500 shares at $7.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Borghese Fernando is holding 110,000 shares at $3,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.30 for asset returns.