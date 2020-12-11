Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO)?

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) went up by 6.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.49. The company’s stock price has collected 33.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Innoviz Technologies, a Global Leader in LiDAR Sensors and Perception Software for Autonomous Driving, to be Listed on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Collective Growth Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ :CGRO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Collective Growth Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CGRO currently public float of 15.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGRO was 304.37K shares.

CGRO’s Market Performance

CGRO stocks went up by 33.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.04% and a quarterly performance of 35.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Collective Growth Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.61% for CGRO stocks with a simple moving average of 40.83% for the last 200 days.

CGRO Trading at 38.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares surge +42.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGRO rose by +15.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.90. In addition, Collective Growth Corporation saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGRO

Based on Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 31.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.15.