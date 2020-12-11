Can Seer Inc. (SEER) Remain Competitive?

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) went up by 22.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.93. Press Release reported on 12/08/20 that Seer Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Is It Worth Investing in Seer Inc. (NASDAQ :SEER) Right Now?
Today, the average trading volume of SEER was 1.43M shares.
SEER’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.16% for SEER stocks with a simple moving average of 32.16% for the last 200 days.
SEER Trading at 32.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought SEER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.77% of gains for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, SEER rose by +43.66%. In addition, Seer Inc. saw 43.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEER starting from aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh, who purchase 63,024 shares at the price of $19.00 back on Dec 09. After this action, aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh now owns 975,683 shares of Seer Inc., valued at $1,197,456 using the latest closing price.
aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh, the 10% Owner of Seer Inc., purchase 726,449 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that aMoon 2 Fund Limited Partnersh is holding 4,947,513 shares at $13,802,531 based on the most recent closing price.