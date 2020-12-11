Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) Just Got Our Attention

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s stock price has collected -2.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.29, which is $1.98 above the current price. ALGM currently public float of 178.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 1.37M shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.15% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.78% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $27 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ALGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 23rd of the current year.

ALGM Trading at 14.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares surge +20.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -2.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.17. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw 49.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+40.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

Based on Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 13.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.92. Total debt to assets is 10.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.