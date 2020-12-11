A Lesson to Learn: HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.23. The company’s stock price has collected 5.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that HollyFrontier Corp. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE :HFC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HFC is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.63, which is -$0.17 below the current price. HFC currently public float of 160.33M and currently shorts hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HFC was 2.92M shares.

HFC’s Market Performance

HFC stocks went up by 5.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.36% and a quarterly performance of 35.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for HollyFrontier Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.88% for HFC stocks with a simple moving average of 10.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HFC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HFC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for HFC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on December 09th of the current year 2020.

HFC Trading at 31.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +33.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HFC rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, HollyFrontier Corporation saw -43.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HFC starting from Voliva Richard Lawrence III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.95 back on Mar 12. After this action, Voliva Richard Lawrence III now owns 86,415 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation, valued at $199,500 using the latest closing price.

Voliva Richard Lawrence III, the EVP & CFO of HollyFrontier Corporation, purchase 10,000 shares at $21.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that Voliva Richard Lawrence III is holding 76,415 shares at $215,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.25 for the present operating margin

+10.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for HollyFrontier Corporation stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.20. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.